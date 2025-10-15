Harleysville Financial Corporation Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Harleysville Financial Corporation (HARL.OB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.86 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $2.05 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to $7.34 million from $6.11 million last year.

Harleysville Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

