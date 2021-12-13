US Markets
HOG

Harley's electric motorcycle division to go public via $1.7 bln SPAC deal

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

Harley-Davidson Inc's electric-motorcycle division LiveWire will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing it at $1.77 billion including debt, the company said on Monday.

Adds details from the statement

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc's HOG.N electric-motorcycle division LiveWire will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing it at $1.77 billion including debt, the company said on Monday.

The deal with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp IMPX.N will be funded by the blank-check company's $400 million cash held in trust and another $100 million investment each from Harley and KYMCO.

Harley's shares rose 11.3% in premarket trading, while those of AEA-Bridges were up 3.4%.

Jochen Zeitz, Harley's current chief executive, will be the chairman of LiveWire for up to two years following the completion of the deal.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOG IMPX

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular