Harley unveils turnaround plan as annual shipments hit over 20-year low

Adds details on shipments, turnaround plan

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N on Tuesday unveiled a five-year turnaround plan to boost motorcycle sales in its more profitable markets including the United States, as annual shipments tumbled to a more than 20-year low due to the coronavirus crisis.

Total 2020 shipments to its dealers fell 32% to about 145,200, the lowest since 1997. Annual retail sales, an indicator of demand at dealers, fell 17% to 180,200, the lowest since 1998.

Harley turned its focus on higher margin motorcycles under Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz, who took charge last year, while exiting slow growth markets such as India.

The company has also cut production and tightened its supplies, driving up prices for pre-owned bikes that have been a huge drag on the sales of its new motorcycles.

Harley said it will provide more details about its five-year plan, called 'The Hardwire', on the conference call at 8.30 a.m. ET.

It posted a net loss of $96 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $13 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell about 39% to $531 million. (https://bit.ly/3aqnWXB)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

