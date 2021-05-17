Harley to continue challenging E.U. tariff ruling

May 17 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Monday it would continue to pursue legal challenges to a European court ruling that revoked a concession allowing it to ship bikes from the facilities outside the United States at a tariff rate of 6%.

