Harley to continue challenging E.U. tariff ruling

May 17 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Monday it would continue to pursue legal challenges to a European court ruling that revoked a concession allowing it to ship bikes from the facilities outside the United States at a tariff rate of 6%.

