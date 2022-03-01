Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

Adds background, Magna's statement

March 1 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.Nsaid on Tuesday it had suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine last week.

The attack marked the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Many Western firms, including General Motors Co GM.N and Germany's Daimler Truck Holding AG DTGGe.DE, have idled operations in Russia.

Harley did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the suspension.

Separately, Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International MG.TOwhich houses six manufacturing facilities and roughly 2,500 employees in Russia said its operations were currently running and it would continue to monitor the situation.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

