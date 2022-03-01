Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

March 1 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson IncHOG.N has suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country amid the Ukraine crisis, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

