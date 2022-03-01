US Markets
HOG

Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Harley-Davidson Inc has suspended ts business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the ountry amid the Ukraine crisis, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

March 1 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson IncHOG.N has suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country amid the Ukraine crisis, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular