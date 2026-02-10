Harley Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG reported a loss of $2.44 per share in fourth-quarter 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 92 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The motorcycle manufacturer generated consolidated revenues (including motorcycle sales and financial services revenues) of $496 million, down 28% from the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Highlights

Harley-Davidson Motor Company: Total revenues from the Motorcycle and Related Products segment, constituting the bulk of the firm’s overall revenues, fell 10% on a year-over-year basis to $379 million and missed our forecast of $527 million on lower-than-expected motorcycle shipments. Motorcycle shipments worldwide decreased 4% to 13,500 units and missed our estimate of 20,845 units. In the quarter under review, revenues from the sale of motorcycles came in at $194 million, down 16% year over year. The segment incurred an operating loss of $260 million, wider than the operating loss of $214 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024.



During the reported quarter, Harley-Davidson retailed 25,300 motorcycle units globally, which declined 1% year over year but topped our expectations of 23,467 units. Its retail motorcycle units sold in North America increased 5% to 15,900. Sales in EMEA or Europe, the Middle East and Africa declined 24% year over year. Sales in the Asia Pacific fell 1% while sales in Latin America rose 10% year over year.



Revenues from parts & accessories were down 1% from a year ago to $117 million, but beat our estimate of $100.5 million. Revenues from apparel fell 13% year over year to $47 million and fell short of our forecast of $48.7 million.



Harley-Davidson Financial Services: Revenues for Harley-Davidson Financial Services totaled $106 million. The figure declined 59% year over year. Operating income fell 277% to $82 million.



LiveWire: During the reported quarter, the total shipment for LiveWire was 381 units, rising 61% from the year-ago quarter levels. Revenues rose 9% to $11 million but missed our estimate of $14.6 million. Operating loss narrowed from $26 million to $18 million. The reported loss was slightly wider than our projection of a loss of $17.6 million.

Financial Position

In the fourth quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses from the HDMC unit increased to $229.7 million from $210.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The company paid dividends of 18 cents per share. The company repurchased $347 million worth of shares on a discretionary basis in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Harley-Davidson had cash and cash equivalents of $3.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. The long-term debt decreased to $1.65 million from $4.47 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024.

HOG Provides 2026 Guidance

For 2026, the company expects HDMC global motorcycle retail sales in the range of 130,000-135,000 units compared with 132,500 in 2025. HDMC's operating income is projected in the range of a $40 million loss to a $10 million profit compared with the operating loss of $29 million incurred in 2025. HDFS' operating income is estimated in the range of $45-$60 million compared with the operating income of $490 million in 2025.



Harley expects LiveWire's operating loss to be in the range of $70- $80 million compared with the operating loss of $75 million incurred in 2025. The company expects capital expenditure in the range of $175-$200 million compared with $153.7 million in 2025.

