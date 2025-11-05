Harley Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38. The company had reported earnings of 91 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The motorcycle manufacturer generated consolidated revenues (including motorcycle sales and financial services revenues) of $1.34 billion, up 17% from the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Highlights

Harley-Davidson Motor Company: Total revenues from the Motorcycle and Related Products segment, constituting the bulk of the firm’s overall revenues, rose 23% on a year-over-year basis to $1.07 billion and topped our forecast of $1.02 billion on higher-than-expected motorcycle shipments. Motorcycle shipments worldwide increased 33% to 36,500 units and topped our estimate of 34,541 units. In the quarter under review, revenues from the sale of motorcycles came in at $822 million, up 34% year over year. The segment generated an operating income of $54 million, which fell 2% year over year.



During the reported quarter, Harley-Davidson retailed 34,000 motorcycle units globally, which declined 6% year over year but topped our expectations of 32,360 units. Its retail motorcycle units sold in North America decreased 5% to 23,500. Sales in EMEA or Europe, the Middle East and Africa declined 17% year over year. Sales in the Asia Pacific fell 3% while sales in Latin America rose 16% year over year.



Revenues from parts & accessories were down 4% from a year ago to $167 million, but beat our estimate of $165.3 million. Revenues from apparel rose 1% year over year to $56 million but fell short of our forecast of $57.5 million.



Harley-Davidson Financial Services: Revenues for Harley-Davidson Financial Services totaled $261 million. The figure declined 3% year over year. Operating income rose 472% to $439 million.



LiveWire: During the reported quarter, the total shipment for LiveWire was 184 units, rising 86% from the year-ago quarter levels. Revenues rose 16% to $6 million but missed our estimate of $9.3 million. Operating loss narrowed from $26 million to $18 million. The reported loss was slightly narrower than our projection of a loss of $18.6 million.

Financial Position

In the third quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses from the HDMC unit increased to $229 million from $208.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The company paid dividends of 18 cents per share. No shares were repurchased in the third quarter of 2025.



Harley-Davidson had cash and cash equivalents of $1.78 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. The long-term debt decreased to $3.15 million from $4.47 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024.

HOG Updates LiveWire Guidance

The company still withholds its 2025 HDMC financial outlook amid tariff uncertainties, but updates guidance for the LiveWire business.



For LiveWire, it now expects an operating loss of $72-$77 million compared with the previous estimate of a loss of $59-$69 million. It expects total cash usage of $50-$60 million.

Harley’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HOG carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



