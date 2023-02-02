Harley profit rises on robust demand

Adds details from company release, background

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by resilient demand for the 120-year-old motorcycle maker's iconic bikes, strong pricing and moderating cost inflation.

Demand for Harley's popular models remained robust despite worries that high interest rates, inflation and recessionary fears are causing consumers to pull back on leisure purchases.

Also, resumption of leisure activities and road trips kept order books of the Milwaukee-based company full.

Sales from motorcycles and related products rose about 14% to $919 million in the fourth quarter.

The company's net profit rose to $39.7 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $21.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12% to about $1.14 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

