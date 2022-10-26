US Markets
HOG

Harley profit rises as pent-up demand fuels improved shipments

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 60% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as higher shipments and strong pricing allowed the 119-year-old motorcycle maker to navigate cost inflation.

Adds details from the results, background

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N reported a 60% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as higher shipments and strong pricing allowed the 119-year-old motorcycle maker to navigate cost inflation.

The company has ramped up production to ensure that its popular models were readily available as strong demand for leisure activities and road trips after pandemic lockdowns kept order books full.

Harley has doubled down on its production targets to make up for a two-week shutdown that suspended bike shipments in mid-May.

Last month, the company spun off its electric motorcycle division in a SPAC deal and retained a 74% stake in the newly listed firm.

Sales from motorcycles and related products rose about 24% to $1.44 billion.

Net profit rose to $261 million, or $1.78 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25, from $163 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21% to about $1.65 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular