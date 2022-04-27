US Markets
HOG

Harley posts lower profit on supply chaos, rising costs

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Harley-Davidson Inc posted a drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as demand for its motorcycles failed to gain momentum due to global supply-chain hurdles and surging inflation.

Adds details from the statement

April 27 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N posted a drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as demand for its motorcycles failed to gain momentum due to global supply-chain hurdles and surging inflation.

The 119-year-old company, which has been facing surging costs for raw materials and logistics, said it now expects higher input cost to continue through the rest of the fiscal year.

Sales from motorcycles and related products rose about 6% to $1.30 billion.

Net profit was $223 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter, compared with $259 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5% to about $1.50 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular