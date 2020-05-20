Harley plans to ship fewer models to U.S. dealers - WSJ

May 20 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N is reopening its factories this week at lower production rates and sending dealers a narrower range of motorcycles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. motorcycle maker, which closed its U.S. assembly plants in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, may not ship any additional new motorcycles this year to about 70% of its 698 dealers in the country, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2Tn92JP)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

