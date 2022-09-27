Harley EV unit LiveWire's shares jump in debut after $1.8 bln SPAC merger

Updates shares, adds background

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shares of LiveWire, the electric motorcycle subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N, jumped as much as 24% in their U.S. market debut on Tuesday following the unit's $1.77 billion merger with a blank-check firm.

