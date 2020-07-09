US Markets
Harley-Davidson's CFO John Olin leaves company

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer John Olin will be leaving his role, effective immediately.

Darrell Thomas, treasurer of the company, will become interim chief financial officer, Harley said.

The U.S. motorcycle maker said it would also cut about 700 positions globally. (https://bit.ly/3iNEwnt)

