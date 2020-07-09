Harley-Davidson's CFO John Olin leaves company

July 9 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer John Olin will be leaving his role, effective immediately.

Darrell Thomas, treasurer of the company, will become interim chief financial officer, Harley said.

The U.S. motorcycle maker said it would also cut about 700 positions globally. (https://bit.ly/3iNEwnt)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

