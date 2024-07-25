Harley-Davidson's Board Approves Repurchase Of $1 Bln Shares

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) announced on Thursday that its Board-sanctioned share repurchase plan to buy back $1 billion of its common stock by 2026.

The funding for this share repurchase is expected to come from operational cash flow.

The company stated that this decision follows the company's successful buyback of $875 million in shares since 2022.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $35.32, up 4.28%.

