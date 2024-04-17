Harley-Davidson (XTRA:HAR) Price Target Increased by 5.06% to 43.79

The average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson (XTRA:HAR) has been revised to 43.79 / share. This is an increase of 5.06% from the prior estimate of 41.68 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.86 to a high of 54.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.67% from the latest reported closing price of 36.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAR is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 131,878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 11,800K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 7,626K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,659K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAR by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,206K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAR by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 6,631K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares, representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAR by 23.57% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,830K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAR by 4.18% over the last quarter.

