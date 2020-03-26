US Markets

Harley-Davidson withdraws outlook due to coronavirus disruption

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

March 26 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N on Thursday withdrew its financial forecasts as the coronavirus outbreak hurts its supply chain, and warned further disruptions could dent its ability to supply and sell motorcycles.

Harley said last week it would shut majority of the production at its facilities in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, starting March 18 through March 29, after an employee tested positive for the virus at its Wisconsin facility.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

