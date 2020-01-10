Harley-Davidson & Tuscany Motor Team Up for GMC Sierra 1500

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG is set to launch the latest Harley-Davidson edition GMC pickup, GMC Sierra 1500, in Arizona, the United States, in collaboration with Tuscany Motor Co. This is the first time a Harley-Davidson–licensed truck will be rolled out on a General Motors GM platform. Prior to this, Ford F had offered its own Harley-Davidson model from 2000 through 2012.

GMC Sierra features 22-inch milled aluminum wheels, taking cue from the Harley-Davidson Fatboy series, two-tone diamond stitched custom leather seating surfaces, and the Harley-Davidson center console badge.

The new pickup follows the same strategy as the F-150, with more than 65 edition-specific components compared to a regular Sierra, including an LED light bar in the front bumper and a redesigned custom exhaust port on the rear bumper. It will showcase a Harley-Davidson inspired tonneau cover with a Harley-Davidson bar and a shield emblem carved on it. Further, Harley-Davidson carpeted bed and floor mats and a customised accent-colored door, dashboard and steering wheel trim will be part of the latest pickup.

It will also exhibit 35-inch all-terrain tires, lighted-power deploying running boards with unique integrated rocker trim, custom fender flares and functional fender vents.

Per this agreement, Tuscany will supply the GMC Sierra and manufacture the interior and exterior components as per Harley-Davidson’s guidelines.

Only 250 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks marketed by Harley-Davidson will be available in North America through select General Motors and Tuscany dealers. The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC will be available to the retail public at select authorized GMC dealers starting this February.

Harley-Davidson currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. Its shares have appreciated 3.3% compared with the industry’s rise of 27.3%.

Harley-Davidson is launching other models as well, in sync with its “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” growth plan, including LiveWire, Low Rider S and CVO Tri Glide. The company’s growth plans are aimed at encouraging two million new riders in the United States, achieving growth without increasing environmental impact and boosting the international business. The company is aimed at launching 100 new motorcycles by 2027.

