Harley-Davidson to suspend most vehicle assembly, shipments for two weeks

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Harley-Davidson Inc said on Thursday the bike maker will suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding those from its electric vehicle division Live wire, for a two-week period.

