Harley-Davidson to suspend most vehicle assembly, shipments for two weeks
May 19 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Thursday the bike maker will suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding those from its electric vehicle division Live wire, for a two-week period.
