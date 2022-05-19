Harley-Davidson to suspend most vehicle assembly, shipments for two weeks

May 19 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Thursday the bike maker will suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding those from its electric vehicle division Live wire, for a two-week period.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.