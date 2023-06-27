News & Insights

Harley-Davidson taps insider Jonathan Root as new CFO

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 27, 2023 — 05:55 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson HOG.N on Tuesday named insider Jonathan Root as its new chief financial officer to succeed Gina Goetter who stepped down in April.

Root, who will take charge immediately, most recently served as senior vice president of Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) after joining it in 2011.

He has previously held a variety of roles including at Ally Financial ALLY.N and GMAC Financial Services, the company said.

David Viney, vice president, treasurer, was named interim CFO after Goetter left to join toymaker Hasbro HAS.O.

After cutting hundreds of jobs in 2020, the motorcycle maker has either beaten or met Wall Street earnings estimates in recent years.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

