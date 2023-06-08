News & Insights

Harley-Davidson suspends production at Pennsylvania plant due to parts shortage

Credit: REUTERS/CATHRIN MUELLER

June 08, 2023 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair and Bianca Flowers for Reuters ->

By Aishwarya Nair and Bianca Flowers

June 8 (Reuters) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson HOG.N has temporarily halted production at its York, Pennsylvania, assembly plantfor the second time in just over 12 monthsdue to a parts shortage, the company said.

Production at the facility, its largest with nearly 1,000 union employees, will resume on June 13, it noted in an emailed statement.

Harley-Davidson did not specify the parts involved.

Production was halted in May 2022 due to a brake hose problem from a third-party supplier, the company said later.

Harley-Davidson in April reported better-than-expected first-quarter results even as retail sales in North America fell.

Sales from motorcycles and related products grew 21% to $1.56 billion in its most recent quarter, driven by a rise in wholesale shipments and continued price increases.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Bianca Flowers in Chicago; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

