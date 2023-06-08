Harley-Davidson suspends production at Pennsylvania plant due to parts shortage

June 8 (Reuters) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson HOG.N has temporarily halted production at its assembly plant in York, Pennsylvania, as it struggles with a parts shortage, according to a statement from its local union.

The union, however, said the company will resume production at the plant, which is also its biggest, on June 13.

Harley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second time in 12 months that the company has suspended operations at the plant due to a parts issue.

The disruption comes at a time when Harley has been making steady progress in bolstering its business, as indicated by its latest first-quarter results and growth forecast for 2023

The company's sales from motorcycles and related products increased 21% to $1.56 billion in its most recent quarter, driven by a rise in wholesale shipments and continued price increases.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

