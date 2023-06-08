News & Insights

US Markets
HOG

Harley-Davidson suspends production at Pennsylvania plant due to parts shortage

Credit: REUTERS/CATHRIN MUELLER

June 08, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson HOG.N has temporarily halted production at its assembly plant in York, Pennsylvania, as it struggles with a parts shortage, according to a statement from its local union.

The union, however, said the company will resume production at the plant, which is also its biggest, on June 13.

Harley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second time in 12 months that the company has suspended operations at the plant due to a parts issue.

The disruption comes at a time when Harley has been making steady progress in bolstering its business, as indicated by its latest first-quarter results and growth forecast for 2023

The company's sales from motorcycles and related products increased 21% to $1.56 billion in its most recent quarter, driven by a rise in wholesale shipments and continued price increases.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.