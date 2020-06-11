Harley-Davidson Stock Fights Back From 10% Drop

What happened

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) slid 5% in morning trading Thursday as fear of a second wave of COVID-19 cases weighed on the market.

So what

While the motorcycle company had opened almost 10% down, the decline in the stock represents the worry that a new coronavirus outbreak could set back the economy just as it is beginning to reopen.

Harley-Davidson was already having trouble selling motorcycles when the economy was doing well, but the lockdown on business has likely turned off the spigot on almost all sales this quarter.

Image source: Harley-Davidson.

Now what

The bike maker's stock has rallied some 75% from the lows it hit in March when the pandemic was declared, even though there is little more at this point than hope that new CEO Jochen Zeitz can turn the company around.

The 57% decline in the stock to under $15 a share following the outbreak may have been overdone, but consumers have failed to buy Harleys for five straight years. It's not unwarranted to think any growth might be wiped out in a pandemic.

The rebound in the shares is based on an as-yet-undefined plan to reboot its turnaround strategy, which may be giving Harley-Davidson too much credit at this point. Investors taking profits now is not a surprise.

10 stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Harley-Davidson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.