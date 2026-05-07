Is Harley-Davidson Stock a Buy After Robinson Value Initiated a New Position?

Key Points

Robinson Value Management bought 158,986 shares at an estimated trade size of $3.12 million based on the quarterly average price.

The quarter-end position value rose by $3.21 million, reflecting both the new stake and stock price moves.

The position accounts for 1.79% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 5, 2026, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated a new stake in Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), buying 158,986 shares in the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value was $3.12 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price within the quarter. At quarter-end, the position’s value was $3.21 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 1.79% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: VCSH: $12.53 million (7.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPUU: $12.35 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: QCOM: $5.72 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE: MTB: $5.45 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE: NEM: $5.16 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, shares were priced at $23.21, with a one-year total return of 0.78% and a one-year alpha of -24.69 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Harley-Davidson’s trailing twelve months revenue was $4.47 billion, net income was $338.74 million, and dividend yield was 2.96%.

Robinson Value Management reported 73 positions totaling $179.65 million in U.S. equity assets.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.47 billion Net income (TTM) $338.74 million Dividend yield 2.96% Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $23.21

Company snapshot

Harley-Davidson manufactures and sells motorcycles, parts, accessories, apparel, and related services, with additional revenue from financial services including retail and wholesale financing.

It operates a dual-segment business model. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment generates revenue through product sales and branded merchandise, while the Financial Services segment provides installment lending and insurance products.

The company serves retail customers globally through a network of independent dealers and e-commerce channels, targeting motorcycle enthusiasts in the United States and international markets.

Harley-Davidson is a leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, leveraging a globally recognized brand and a diversified revenue base that includes both product sales and financial services.

The company maintains a strong presence in the recreational vehicles market, supported by a broad dealer network and a loyal customer base. Strategic focus on brand heritage, product innovation, and integrated financial solutions helps sustain its competitive position in the industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The Q1 purchase of Harley-Davidson stock by San Antonio-based Robinson Value Management is a noteworthy event because it represents a new position in the motorcycle company. This suggests the investment advisory firm is bullish on Harley-Davidson.

Shares of Harley-Davidson plunged to a 52-week low of $17.09 on March 19, which may have prompted Robinson to scoop up the stock. The share price decline makes sense given the company reported fourth quarter revenue of $496 million, a significant 28% fall from the prior year’s $688 million.

Harley-Davidson stock rebounded recently as it reported Q1 earnings of $1.2 billion. While that’s down 12% year over year, the company saw Q1 global retail sales grow 8% as it took action to drive demand and improve inventory levels.

The increase in Harley-Davidson shares means it’s no longer the bargain it was in Q1. However, its price-to-earnings ratio of eight is down from the peak over the past year, and its robust dividend yield suggests it may be an appealing stock for income-focused investors.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Harley-Davidson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.