Harley-Davidson Slips To Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss was $96.40 million or $0.63 per share compared to net income of $13.50 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.44 compared to adjusted net income of $0.20 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Motorcycles and related products revenue for the quarter declined to $530.96 million from $874.10 million in the previous year, primarily due to lower wholesale shipments versus prior year as the company continued its aggressive approach to supply and inventory management and reset the timing of delivery of new model year motorcycles. Fourth quarter global retail motorcycle sales also reflected the impact of tight inventory and the model year shift.

Consolidated revenue declined 32 percent to $725 million from the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $772.96 million for the quarter.

