Harley-Davidson says investor Impala drops plans for board nominations

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 30 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Monday that investor Impala Asset Management no longer planned to nominate two candidates to its board.

Under the agreement, Impala can submit up to two nominations who are not associated with the investor for the position of additional independent director, the motorcycle maker said in a filing.(https://bit.ly/2UKYbtk)

