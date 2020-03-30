Harley-Davidson says investor Impala drops plans for board nominations

March 30 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Monday that investor Impala Asset Management no longer planned to nominate two candidates to its board.

Under the agreement, Impala can submit up to two nominations who are not associated with the investor for the position of additional independent director, the motorcycle maker said in a filing.(https://bit.ly/2UKYbtk)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.