Harley-Davidson Runs Limited Motorcycle Manufacturing At York Facility Due To Supplier Quality Issue

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) said that it will be running limited motorcycle manufacturing operations at its York facility due to a new supplier quality issue.

Harley-Davidson said that it was recently notified of a potential quality issue relating to brake hose assemblies provided by a tier-2 supplier, Proterial Cable America, a portfolio company of Bain Capital, to the company's tier-1 brake system suppliers. The recently launched 2023 CVO Road Glide and Street Glide motorcycles do not utilize the brake hose assemblies.

The company noted that it is a new supplier quality issue, separate from the matter that caused the production suspension in May 2022.

The company now anticipates resuming full motorcycle manufacturing operations at its York facility on June 26, 2023. The company does not expect its international production to be meaningfully impacted.

