US Markets
HOG

Harley-Davidson reboots business as coronavirus hammers earnings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday revealed a strategy to restructure its business after reporting an unexpected quarterly loss due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Adds details)

CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday revealed a strategy to restructure its business after reporting an unexpected quarterly loss due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its "Rewire" strategy, the company will streamline its planned product portfolio by about 30% and focus on 50 markets with growth potential in North America, Europe and parts of Asia Pacific.

Harley reported a loss of 60 cents per share for the quarter through June, compared with a profit of $1.23 per share a year ago. Analysts had on average expected the profit to come in at 4 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Motorcycles and related products revenue dived 53% year-on-year to $669 million, hurt by the temporary suspension of production during the quarter due lockdowns to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Retail sales in the United States, its biggest market, plunged 27% year-on-year, the steepest fall in at least six years. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Alex Richardson and Bernadette Baum) ((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8537; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HARLEY DAVIDSON RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular