Harley-Davidson Rallies 38%, But Analysts See Downside Ahead

Investors have been revving their engines as Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) rebounds from a major sell-off. However, with analyst estimates more than 10% below the current price and the company still facing significant challenges, the market may be wondering whether the rally is approaching a roadblock.

Shares of the American motorcycle maker are currently trading above $24, up about 38% over the last month, significantly outperforming the auto industry and the S&P 500. Year-to-date, shares have risen 18%.

The rally comes after shares dropped more than 45% over six months, falling from a 52-week high of $31.25 in mid-September to a 52-week low of $17.09 in mid-March. The decline caused the company’s market cap to shrink from more than $3.6 billion to less than $2 billion during that time.

The recent rise has helped lift the stock about 10% over the last 12 months; however, shares remain down almost 50% over the past five years. The decline reflects a mix of pressures Harley has been facing, including a demographic shift as its core customer base ages, increased competition, and broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Volume Declines, Inventory Issues, and Tariffs Weighed on Q4 Results

Harley has reported inconsistent earnings and revenue over multiple quarters, including several misses. The fourth quarter of 2025 was another difficult one, capping off a tough year for the company.

On Feb. 10, Harley reported a Q4 loss of $2.44 per share, significantly wider than the 93-cent loss in the prior year and far worse than the loss of 92 cents per share Wall Street was expecting. Revenue of roughly $496 million was almost 10% below the previous year, though it was roughly $14 million above expectations.

Much of the quarter’s weakness was driven by a decline in wholesale volume, with shipments down 16% year over year. Results were also pressured by higher tariff-related costs, lower pricing, and increased promotional activity as the company worked through dealer inventory.

The company's electric motorcycle business, LiveWire—in which Harley retains a majority stake—was also a weak spot, posting another operating loss in the fourth quarter, though the loss narrowed from the previous year.

Focus Turns to Upcoming Strategic Plan

In Harley’s Q4earnings callon Feb. 10, Chief Executive Artie Starrs, who assumed the role in October, said, “We do not believe [the results] reflect the full potential of this company. 2025 was a challenging year. While some of the pressures we are facing are macro-driven, others are firmly within our control, and we are moving with urgency, focus, and discipline to address them.”

Despite the difficult quarter, shares rose roughly 4% following the report, likely driven by investor optimism about the company’s upcoming strategic plan, which it plans to announce in May.

The plan will focus on improving dealer profitability, reigniting brand momentum, and reducing costs, as the iconic brand seeks to regain its footing after drifting off course in recent years. The company expects to realize $150 million in annual cost savings starting in 2027.

Harley Makes Moves to Revive the Business Ahead of Turnaround Plan

Harley has already begun taking steps to reposition its business, including a strategic partnership in which it sold a small equity stake and a portion of its loan portfolio from its financial services arm. The company said the transaction, which closed in the fourth quarter, will create a more capital-light, lower-risk model.

The company also recently introduced a rebranding initiative. The new RIDE platform incorporates the historic Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield logo and is “a nod to where it all began and a signal to the role heritage continues to play in shaping the future of Harley-Davidson,” the company said in a press release.

Analysts Take Cautious Approach as Price Targets Suggest Downside

Analysts appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach until they receive more clarity around Harley’s turnaround strategy. The consensus rating for the stock is Hold, with four Sell ratings, three Buy ratings, and four Holds.

The average price target of $21.67 is about 10% below the current price, suggesting the stock could decline over the next 12 months. The lowest price target is $12, with six others below the current price, ranging from $15 to $24. Three analysts have targets above the current price at $25, $34, and $35.

That cautious outlook is also reflected in the stock’s short interest, which has been trending higher, with roughly 17% of the float now sold short.

The stock’s valuation may still make it attractive to investors, however. Harley is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 9.3X, well below the broader auto industry, which trades at roughly 44X. The stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of around 0.6X.

Ultimately, whether the valuation proves compelling will depend on the company’s ability to deliver. Harley is an iconic American brand with a historically loyal customer base, but it has struggled to maintain that position in recent years. If investors buy into the company’s plans and management follows through, it could begin to rebuild momentum. However, the path forward will take time, and in the near term, it may be a bumpy road for the stock.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.