US Markets
HOG

Harley-Davidson quarterly sales rise 10%

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson on Monday reported a 10% rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in shipments.

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson HOG.N on Monday reported a 10% rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in shipments.

The company's total revenue rose to $1.42 billion in the quarter ended March 28 from about $1.30 billion a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3drbYQ9)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular