Harley-Davidson quarterly profit falls on slowing demand

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson HOG.N reported a 38% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by slowing demand for motorcycles in North America as consumers cut back spending on pricier leisure purchases amid sticky inflation.

The 120-year-old motorcycle maker has focused on selling fewer bikes at higher prices to boost margins, but it wasn't enough to offset a decline in bike shipments.

Harley-Davidson's sales from motorcycles and related products fell about 14% to $792 million in the quarter.

The company's net profit fell to $26 million, or 18 cents per share, from $42 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

