Harley-Davidson quarterly profit falls about 45%

April 28 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N reported a drop of about 45% in quarterly profit on Tuesday as motorcycle sales took a hit from global lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harley's net income fell to $69.7 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29 from $127.9 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Motorcycles and related products revenue fell 8% to $1.10 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

