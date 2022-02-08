Harley-Davidson Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Harley-Davidson (HOG):

Earnings: $21.57 million in Q4 vs. -$96.40 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q4 vs. -$0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $23.29 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.37 per share Revenue: $816.02 million in Q4 vs. $530.96 million in the same period last year.

