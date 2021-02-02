Harley-Davidson Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Harley-Davidson (HOG):

-Earnings: -$96.40 million in Q4 vs. $13.50 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.63 in Q4 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of -$67.78 million or -$0.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.14 per share -Revenue: $530.96 million in Q4 vs. $874.10 million in the same period last year.

