Harley-Davidson Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Harley-Davidson (HOG):

-Earnings: $13.50 million in Q4 vs. $0.50 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $30.78 million or $0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $874.10 million in Q4 vs. $955.63 million in the same period last year.

