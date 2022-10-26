Harley-Davidson Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $261.19 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $162.97 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $1.44 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $261.19 Mln. vs. $162.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.78 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q3): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.

