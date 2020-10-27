Harley-Davidson Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $120.22 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $86.56 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $161.35 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $0.96 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $161.35 Mln. vs. $110.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $0.96 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

