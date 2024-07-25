Harley-Davidson Q2 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $218.269 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $178.039 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.348 billion from $1.198 billion last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

