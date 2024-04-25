Harley-Davidson Q1 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $234.94 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $304.09 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $1.48 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $234.94 Mln. vs. $304.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

