Harley-Davidson profit hit by slowing demand

July 27 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc's HOG.N profit fell 17.5% in the second quarter, the motorcycle maker said on Thursday, as customers cut back on discretionary spending due to higher borrowing costs and inflationary pressures.

The company's net profit fell to $178 million, or $1.22 per share, in the quarter, from $215.9 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

