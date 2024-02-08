Harley-Davidson Profit Falls In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.81 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $41.87 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.8% to $791.65 million from $918.68 million last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

