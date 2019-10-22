Harley-Davidson profit falls 24% on weak U.S. demand

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N reported a 24% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by a slide in U.S. sales and higher costs from tariffs imposed by Europe on motorcycles produced at home.

The company said its net income fell to $86.6 million, or 55 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from $113.9 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell 4.9% to $1.07 billion.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Rachit.Vats@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3798; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.