Harley-Davidson Profit Declines In Q3, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $119.04 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $198.65 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.4% to $876.41 million from $1.296 billion last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $119.04 Mln. vs. $198.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $876.41 Mln vs. $1.296 Bln last year.

