Harley-Davidson names Jochen Zeitz as CEO

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

May 7 (Reuters) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N on Thursday named Jochen Zeitz as chief executive officer. Zeitz has served as acting president and CEO of the company since February 2020.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

HOG

