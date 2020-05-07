Harley-Davidson names Jochen Zeitz as CEO

May 7 (Reuters) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N on Thursday named Jochen Zeitz as chief executive officer. Zeitz has served as acting president and CEO of the company since February 2020.

