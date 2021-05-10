US Markets
HOG

Harley-Davidson launches all-electric motorcycle brand 'LiveWire'

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday launched an all-electric motorcycle brand "LiveWire," the latest effort by the company to ramp up bets on the rapidly growing electric-vehicle market.

Named after Harley's first electric motorbike, which was unveiled in 2019, the "LiveWire" division is slated to launch its first branded motorcycle in July.

The company had said in February it would create a separate electric vehicle-focused division, as it aims to attract the next generation of younger and more environmentally conscious riders.

"We are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV," Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz said in a statement on Monday.

"LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future."

