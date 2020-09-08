Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -94.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.65, the dividend yield is .29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOG was $27.65, representing a -32.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.89 and a 93.22% increase over the 52 week low of $14.31.

HOG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF). HOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports HOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -78.2%, compared to an industry average of -31.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.