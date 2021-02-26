Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 650% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOG was $35.5, representing a -18.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.47 and a 148.08% increase over the 52 week low of $14.31.

HOG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF). Zacks Investment Research reports HOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 221.1%, compared to an industry average of 19.4%.

