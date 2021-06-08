Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 650% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.17, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOG was $47.17, representing a -9.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.06 and a 109.13% increase over the 52 week low of $22.56.

HOG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) and Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV). HOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports HOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 333.21%, compared to an industry average of 22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HOG as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 8.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HOG at 0.49%.

