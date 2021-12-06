Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.51, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOG was $36.51, representing a -29.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.06 and a 17.02% increase over the 52 week low of $31.20.

HOG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) and Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV). HOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.43. Zacks Investment Research reports HOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 408.57%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hog Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

