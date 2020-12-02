Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.52, the dividend yield is .2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOG was $40.52, representing a -3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.82 and a 183.16% increase over the 52 week low of $14.31.

HOG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF). HOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.72. Zacks Investment Research reports HOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -55.58%, compared to an industry average of -22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

